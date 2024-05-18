Suspect in attempted assassination of Slovakia’s prime minister makes first court appearance

PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is making his first court appearance. The nation’s leader remains in serious condition recovering from surgery after surviving multiple gunshots. State media say the alleged gunman was brought Saturday to Slovakia’s Specialized Criminal Court where prosecutors are seeking his detention. Unconfirmed media reports say he is a 71-year-old retiree known as an amateur poet who may have once worked as a mall security guard in the country’s southwest. Fico was attacked as he greeted supporters after a meeting Wednesday in the town of Handlova.

