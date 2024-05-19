11 hurt after late-night gunfire breaks out in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia ay 11 people were treated for injuries after gunfire broke out in the popular tourist city of Savannah. Police say gunfire was reported shortly before midnight Saturday in the city’s Ellis Square area. It was not clear if all of the injuries stemmed from gunshots. Police say victims were treated at the scene and several were taken to a hospital. WSAV-TV reported that none of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening. No arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning.

