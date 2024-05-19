American Idol Hopeful, Abi Carter draws massive support at Jackalope Ranch viewing party

Indio's very own, Abi Carter is a star on the rise.

Her impressive vocals winning over America, and garnering support throughout her hometown.

On Sunday evening, fans throughout the Coachella Valley have the opportunity to cheer on Abi as she performs in the Top 3.

It's not too late to join the celebration, News Channel 3 is teaming up with Jackalope Ranch in Indio to host an American Idol finale viewing party this Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Jackalope Ranch is located at 80400 Highway 111 in Indio.

News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura will be reporting live from the viewing party and will be hearing directly from faithful fans as they cheer on their 'American Idol' favorite, Abi Carter.