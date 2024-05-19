Skip to Content
Police investigate a deadly shooting in La Quinta

Published 6:04 PM

At 2:36 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 79000 block of Paseo Del Rey, La Quinta, for reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, deputies searched the area in an attempt to locate any victims, suspects, or evidence of a shooting.

While searching the area, deputies were notified of a subject who arrived at a local hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The subject was later pronounced deceased.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760 341-STOP.

Laurilie Jackson

