Rescuers in Iran trying to reach a helicopter involved in an ‘incident’ while accompanying president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rescuers in Iran are trying to reach a helicopter involved in “an incident” while traveling with an entourage including President Ebrahim Raisi. That’s according to an Iranian state television report Sunday. There was no immediate elaboration on what happened to the helicopter, nor who was on board. Semiofficial news agencies offered varying explanations for what was happening. Raisi had been traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

