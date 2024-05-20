3 Americans accused of involvement in Congo ‘coup attempt,’ including son of alleged plot leader

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Authorities in Congo are accusing three Americans of involvement in a brazen weekend attack on Congo’s presidential palace. According to the official description of events, the three formed an unlikely band under the leadership of eccentric opposition figure Christian Malanga, who dabbled in gold mining and used cars before persuading his Utah-born son to join in the ill-fated coup attempt. Six people, including Malanga, were killed in the attack early Sunday and the three Americans were among dozens arrested. Officials say they are trying to untangle how Malanga’s 21-year-old son, Marcel, went from playing high school football to allegedly trying to unseat the leader of one of Africa’s largest countries. Marcel’s mother says, “My son is innocent.”

By JESSICA DONATI, BRADY MCCOMBS and MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.