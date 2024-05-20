A report is due on the UK’s infected blood scandal, the country’s worst public health disaster

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is expected to apologize as an inquiry is expected to publish a final report into the U.K.’s infected blood scandal. Tens of thousands of people in Britain were infected with HIV and hepatitis after being given contaminated blood and blood products from the 1970s to early 1990s. An estimated 3,000 people are believed to have died and many others were left with lifelong illnesses in the scandal. It’s widely seen as the deadliest disaster in the history of Britain’s state-run National Health Service since its inception in 1948. The inquiry is publishing its findings on Monday after campaigners fought for decades to bring official failings to light and secure government compensation.

