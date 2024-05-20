Skip to Content
All three Whitewater wash crossings closed to traffic Monday morning

It was expected to be another difficult morning for commuters in and out of Palm Springs on Monday as all three Whitewater wash crossings were closed to traffic due to low visibility.

North Indian Canyon Drive, North Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino Road were closed as of 4:30 a.m.
Alternate routes in and out of Palm Springs include Highway 111, Ramon Road, and Dinah Shore Drive.

Drivers should expect extra congestion on alternate routes and give themselves additional time to get where they're going.

