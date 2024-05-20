Amal Clooney is one of the legal experts who recommended war crimes charges in Israel-Hamas war

Amal Clooney is one of the legal experts who recommended that the chief prosecutor of the world’s top war crimes court seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of the militant Hamas group. The human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney announced her participation in a letter posted Monday on the website of the couple’s Clooney Foundation for Justice. Clooney said she was part of a panel of international legal experts assisting International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan. Khan announced the decision to seek the arrests on Monday. Both Israel and Hamas denounced the effort. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the request to arrest Israeli officials.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.