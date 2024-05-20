Biden and Democrats raised $51 million in April, far less than Trump and the GOP’s $76 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee say they they raised more than $51 million in April, falling well short of the $76 million that Donald Trump and the Republican Party reported taking in for the month. The totals announced Monday night for Biden and his party were also down sharply from March, when the president’s campaign and the DNC announced taking in more than $90 million. Biden and the Democrats had routinely outraised his predecessor and the GOP. But Trump’s April haul was boosted by a record-setting $50.5 million his campaign reported taking in during a single April donor event.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

