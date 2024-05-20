Mother who said school officials hid her teen’s gender expression appeals judge’s dismissal of case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit that accused school officials of encouraging her teen’s gender expression by providing a chest binder and using a new name and pronouns, without consulting her. Amber Lavigne filed her notice of appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. A federal judge ruled earlier this month that she failed to establish legal claims for which the school district could be held liable. The lawsuit was the latest to weigh a minor’s right to privacy when confiding in a mental health professional against a parent’s right to supervise their children’s health and education.

