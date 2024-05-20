New York-Dublin video link is back up after shutdown for bad behavior

NEW YORK (AP) — A video link between New York City and Dublin that was shut down due to inappropriate behavior on both sides of the Atlantic has reopened with new security measures. The open-air video link between the two cities opened May 8 and was taken offline last week. It reopened Sunday and will operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in New York, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Dublin. The exhibit organizers said they installed more fencing on the New York side and have taken steps to prevent people from stepping on the sculpture and holding their phones up to the camera lens.

