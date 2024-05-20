Pope trip to Luxembourg, Belgium confirmed for September, 2 weeks after challenging Asia visit

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added a stop in Luxembourg to a trip to Belgium in September. The Vatican on Monday announced the Sept. 26-29 dates of the planned trip. Francis will first stop in Luxembourg and then travel onto Brussels, Leuven and Louvain-la-Neuve in Belgium. The Luxembourg and Belgium visit is scheduled to begin less than two weeks after Francis returns from the longest and most challenging foreign trip of his pontificate. He is currently scheduled to travel Sept. 2-13 to Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

