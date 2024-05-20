Tennessee professor swept away by wave during Brazil study-abroad trip has died

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee community college says one of its professors who was swept away by an ocean wave during a study-abroad trip in Brazil has died. Columbia State Community College said Monday associate professor of art Clifford Gordon was walking with three students along an oceanside road and a wave struck them when they stopped to take pictures. The three students were not seriously injured. Brazilian authorities launched a search for Gordon. Columbia State received confirmation Monday of Clifford’s death. The trip included 12 students from four Tennessee community colleges. Tennessee college system officials say the incident occurred in Paraty, Brazil.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.