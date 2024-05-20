The Latest | Cohen says his theft from Trump Organization came after his annual bonus was cut
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s hush money trial is entering its final stretch as the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen returns to the stand. Cohen took the stand last week and placed Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his 2016 White House bid. The trial begins its 19th day on Monday with cross-examination of Cohen set to resume. Judge Juan M. Merchan says he expects closing arguments will take place the Tuesday after Memorial Day. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments to two women. He has pleaded not guilty.