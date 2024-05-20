Uber and Lyft say they won’t leave Minnesota after all — and drivers are getting a raise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Uber and Lyft announced they will keep operating in Minnesota, now that state lawmakers have passed a measure that will increase driver pay to a level the companies can accept. The new compromise passed the Minnesota House and Senate on Sunday. Minnesota’s governor has said he plans to sign the bill into law. It requires ride-hailing companies to pay drivers a minimum of $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute while transporting riders anywhere in the state. It starts Dec. 1. A ride lasting 10 miles and 15 minutes would result in the driver being paid $17.45, not accounting for expenses like gas, vehicle wear-and-tear, or time spent waiting for riders.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

