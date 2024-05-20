Uber and Lyft say they’ll stay in Minnesota after Legislature passes driver pay compromise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Uber and Lyft say they’ll keep operating in Minnesota after the state Legislature passed a compromise driver pay package. The bill approved before a midnight Sunday deadline now moves to Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law. The plan was crafted by Democrats to replace a minimum pay measure passed by the Minneapolis City Council. Uber and Lyft then threatened to leave the state. The legislation sets a minimum pay rate at $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute. Both companies welcomed the deal and dropped their threats to leave Minnesota. Drivers say they wanted more, but they’re happy the deal came together.

