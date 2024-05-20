Who is Mohammad Mokhber, appointed Iran’s acting president after a helicopter crash?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been appointed acting president of the Islamic Republic after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The 68-year-old has largely been in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran’s Shiite theocracy. Raisi’s death Sunday thrust Mokhber into public view. He is expected to serve as caretaker president for some 50 days before mandatory presidential elections in Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement of Mokhber’s appointment in a condolence message after the crash. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran. Despite his low-key public profile, Mokhber has held prominent positions within the country’s power structure, particularly in its bonyads, or charitable foundations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.