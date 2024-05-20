Woman pleads guilty to shooting rural Pennsylvania prosecutor, sentenced to several years in prison

A Pennsylvania woman will serve four to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a county prosecutor after a confrontation about a property transfer he handled as a private lawyer. Porice Diamond Mincy pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Monday for shooting Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia in the leg at Malizia’s law office last June. Her lawyer describes Mincy as a mother of small children who had not been in trouble before. Malizia is 70 years old and in his fourth term in office. He says he wishes Mincy the best of luck.

