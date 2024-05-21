A Christian group allows Sunday morning access to a New Jersey beach it closed to honor God

OCEAN GROVE, N.J. (AP) — People will soon be allowed onto the beach on Sunday mornings in one Jersey Shore community where the sand has been closed for generations to honor God. The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association owns the beaches and all the land in Ocean Grove. The Christian group says it is being forced to comply with New Jersey’s demands that the beaches be open every day. The group isn’t giving up, but says it will allow Sunday morning beach access while the case makes it way through the courts. New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has threatened Ocean Grove with fines of $25,000 per day.

