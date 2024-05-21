Australia as Bangladesh vow to boost trade as foreign ministers meet in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her country will continue to work to expand trade relations with Bangladesh. Wong is in Bangladesh on a two-day visit. On Tuesday, she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in the nation’s capital, Dhaka. In a joint press briefing, Wong said that Australia was eager to support Bangladesh as it graduates from least developed country status at the World Trade Organization to developing in 2026. Wong is scheduled to visit Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh. She will fly to Singapore on Wednesday.

