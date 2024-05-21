Delaware lawmakers OK bill enabling board of political appointees to oversee hospital budgets

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware House has given final approval to a bill aimed at curtailing the increase in health care costs by establishing a board with authority to impose budgets on the state’s largest hospitals. The legislation passed the House on a 24-16 vote Tuesday despite strong opposition from the medical and business communities. Democratic Gov. John Carney said afterward that he looks forward to signing it. The bill is modeled on a similar program in Vermont. Hospitals will be required to submit detailed annual budgets to the state panel to ensure that hospitals align their price increases with annual health care cost growth benchmarks set by the state. If a hospital and the board cannot agree on a budget, the board can impose a budget on the hospital.

