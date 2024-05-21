Detroit officer placed on administrative duties after telling protester to ‘go back to Mexico’

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police lieutenant has been placed on administrative duties after a shouting match in which he told a pro-Palestinian protester to “go back to Mexico.” The encounter Sunday outside Huntington Place in downtown Detroit where President Joe Biden was giving the keynote during an NAACP fundraiser was recorded on police body camera and cellphone video. The protester responds that she’s not Mexican. She later identifies herself as Palestinian. The lieutenant counters that she was hanging out and partying in Mexico. Detroit police Chief James White has ordered an internal affairs investigation.

