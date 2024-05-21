Ex-Washington state police officer acquitted in Black man’s death files claims alleging defamation

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state police officer acquitted in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis — a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained as he pleaded for breath — has filed multimillion-dollar claims against state and local officials alleging defamation. Media outlet KNKX reported Monday that former Tacoma Police Department officer Timothy Rankine filed the tort claims seeking $47 million in damages. Tort claims are generally precursors to lawsuits. Rankine was acquitted of manslaughter at trial last year but says his reputation has been destroyed. The city of Tacoma declined to comment and a spokesperson for Attorney General Bob Ferguson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

