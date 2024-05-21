Families of Uvalde school shooting victims plan Wednesday announcement ahead of 2-year anniversary

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The families of 19 of the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas have scheduled a news conference ahead of the upcoming two-year anniversary of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The attack at Robb Elementary School killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers on May 24, 2022. Several lawsuits have previously been filed. The legal team representing the Uvalde families helped the families of victims in the Sandy Hook School shooting win a $1.4 billion judgement against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington. A news conference is planned for Wednesday.

By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

