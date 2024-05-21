Gene Pratter, federal judge overseeing Ozempic and Mounjaro lawsuits, dies at 75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. District Judge Gene E. K. Pratter has died. Pratter handled many high-profile cases including the current lawsuits involving the diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro. Her death was announced Friday by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. She was 75, and a cause of death was not disclosed. A graduate of Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Pratter was appointed as a federal judge in 2004. She took particular interest in ethics and professional conduct, the court said, and had traveled several times to former Soviet-bloc countries to address judicial ethics and case management.

