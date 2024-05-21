Georgia Justice Andrew Pinson defeats challenger as Republicans vie in open congressional district

ATLANTA (AP) — Incumbent Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson has defeated former U.S. Rep. John Barrow in a nonpartisan race where Barrow sought to make abortion rights the central issue. Also in Tuesday’s elections, five Republicans were vying for the GOP nomination an open seat in the strongly Republican 3rd Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Reps. David Scott and Lucy McBath beat primary challengers in metro Atlanta districts that were redrawn. Parties also have chosen their nominees for other congressional and state legislative seats and local offices. Runoffs will be held June 18 in races where candidates don’t win a majority.

