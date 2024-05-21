Germany’s foreign minister says in Kyiv that air defenses are an ‘absolute priority’ for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says sending air defense systems to Ukraine to help protect it from Russian cruise missiles, rockets and drones is an “absolute priority.” Annalena Baerbock was in Kyiv on Tuesday and visited a local power plant that was largely reduced to ruins by a recent barrage. She said that what she called a “global initiative” launched by Germany to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems had raised nearly 1 billion euros. But even more is needed. Germany is the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. Ukrainian officials have for months pleaded with the country’s Western partners to supply it with further sophisticated air defense systems including U.S.-made Patriots.

By SAMYA KULLAB and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

