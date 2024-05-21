Israel says it will return video equipment seized from AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s communications minister has ordered the government to return camera equipment it seized from AP after blocking its live video of Gaza. Israeli officials accused the news organization earlier Tuesday of violating a new media law by providing its images to Al Jazeera. The AP denounced the move, which came roughly two weeks after Israel shut down Al Jazeera’s offices and banned its broadcasts. Qatar-based Al Jazeera is one of thousands of AP customers, and it receives live video from AP and other news organizations. Journalism organizations and the Biden administration had urged the Israeli government to reverse its action against AP.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

