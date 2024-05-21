Israel says it’s recalls ambassadors from Ireland and Norway over recognition of a Palestinian state

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel, as Norway said it would recognize a Palestinian state and Ireland was expected to do the same. Katz said that “Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays.” He said the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel’s hostages being held in Gaza and makes a cease-fire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran.” He also threatened to recall Israel’s ambassador to Spain if the country takes a similar position.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.