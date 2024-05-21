Israeli communications minister orders return of video equipment it seized from AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli communications minister orders return of seized camera equipment to AP after blocking its live video of Gaza. Earlier Tuesday, two senior Biden administration officials said the U.S. had privately urged the Israeli government to reverse its decision. Israeli officials accused the news organization of violating a new media law by providing its images to Al Jazeera. The AP denounced the move, which came roughly two weeks after Israel shut down Al Jazeera’s offices and banned its broadcasts. Qatar-based Al Jazeera is one of thousands of AP customers, and it receives live video from AP and other news organizations.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

