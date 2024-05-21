Jailed Guatemalan journalist to AP: ‘It never crossed my mind to flee; I have to face justice’

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — José Rubén Zamora has spent nearly two years locked in a dark 16-by 13-foot cell in Guatemala, allowed only one hour a day in the sunlight. The journalist’s money laundering conviction was tossed out, and last week a judge finally ordered his conditional release to await a new trial. But the 67-year-old founder of the newspaper El Periodico never made it out. Two more cases against him include detention orders. In a jail house interview Tuesday, Zamora told The Associated Press that he had heard he would be arrested in July 2022 a week before agents came for him. But, he says: “It never crossed my mind to flee. I have to face justice because I can defend myself, because I am innocent.”

