Judge hears wrongful conviction claim of Missouri inmate in prison for 33 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christopher Dunn has spent 33 years in prison serving life without parole for a murder in Missouri he has always claimed he didn’t commit. A hearing starting Tuesday will determine if he should go free. St. Louis prosecutors are now convinced that Dunn is telling the truth, but lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office want him kept behind bars. Dunn appeared in a gray suit at the hearing before Judge Jason Sengheiser. A recent Missouri law now allows prosecutors to request such hearings when they see evidence of a wrongful conviction. Dunn was convicted largely on the testimony of two boys who later recanted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.