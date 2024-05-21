Skip to Content
Macron is making a surprise trip to New Caledonia amid deadly unrest and indigenous frustration

Published 5:06 AM

By CATHERINE GASCHKA, JOHN LEICESTER and KEIRAN SMITH
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is making a surprise trip to riot-hit New Caledonia, the French Pacific territory that has been gripped by days of deadly unrest and where indigenous people have long sought independence. Six people have been killed, including two gendarmes, and hundreds of others injured in New Caledonia amid armed clashes, looting and arson, raising new questions about Macron’s handling of France’s colonial legacy. There have been decades of tensions between indigenous Kanaks who seek independence for the archipelago of 270,000 people, and descendants of colonizers and colonists who want to remain part of France.

