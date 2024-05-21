Maker of popular weedkiller amplifies fight against cancer-related lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The maker of a popular weedkiller is planning to amplify its push for legal protection against lawsuits claiming it failed to warn the product could cause cancer. Chemical giant Bayer backed legislation to provide legal protections this year in Missouri, Iowa and Idaho. The bills failed. But Bayer says Tuesday that it plans a renewed push there during the 2025 legislative sessions and may expand its efforts. Bayer disputes that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer but says the legal fight is unsustainable. The EPA has said the key ingredient glyphosate is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans when used as directed.

