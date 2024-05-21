Report says there was ‘utter chaos’ during search for Maine gunman, including intoxicated deputies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A police after-action report says there was “utter chaos” during the search for the gunman behind Maine’s deadliest mass shooting last October. Among the details contained in the Portland Police Department report are that deputies who had been drinking nearly crashed their armored vehicle and that officers showed up in civilian clothes similar to what the suspect was wearing. It also describes how officers rushed to secure the scene where the shooter abandoned his car after killing 18 people. Tactical team leader Nicholas Goodman said in the report that the officers who showed up without any orders risked doing more harm than good. The document was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

