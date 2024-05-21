Storms spin up tornadoes in Iowa that topple wind turbines, cause damage in at least one town
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Storms that pummeled much of Nebraska spun up fierce tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa, taking down several 250-foot (76 meters) wind turbines and causing extensive damage in at least one rural town. Des Moines television station KCCI-TV showed at least three wind turbines that were toppled by an apparent tornado in southwest Iowa. At least one was in flames with black smoke pluming from the bent structure. Other images posted on social media showed extensive damage in Greenfield, a town of about 2,000 around 55 miles southwest of Des Moines. The severe storms were expected to hit Minnesota, Illinois and parts of Missouri later Tuesday.