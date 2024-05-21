Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Afghanistan nearly 3 years after the Taliban captured Kabul
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban have confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport. It comes nearly three years after the carrier’s services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said the first Turkish Airlines flight landed Tuesday and was greeted by government officials. Turkish Airlines flights have returned with a schedule of four weekly round-trip flights between Istanbul and Kabul on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war.