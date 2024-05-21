UK court rules that extension of UK police powers to intervene in protests is unlawful
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has ruled that new regulations that gave U.K. police more powers to intervene in protests were unlawful. Campaign group Liberty brought legal action against the British government over a law passed last year that lowered the threshold for what is considered “serious disruption” to community life caused by a protest. Two judges ruled Tuesday that the Home Office acted outside of its powers and failed to carry out a fair consultation process. Akiko Hart, Liberty’s director, said the ruling was a “huge victory for democracy.”