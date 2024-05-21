Victims of UK’s infected blood scandal to start receiving final compensation payments this year

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says that victims of the U.K.’s infected blood scandal will start receiving their final compensation payments this year. Officials announced the compensation plans a day after the publication of a damning report that found civil servants and doctors exposed patients to unacceptable risks by giving them blood transfusions or blood products tainted with HIV or hepatitis from the 1970s to the early 1990s. The report said successive U.K. governments refused to admit wrongdoing and tried to cover up the scandal. An estimated 3,000 people have died. Cabinet Office Minister John Glen said Tuesday that many victims will receive interim compensation of $267,000 within 90 days, ahead of the establishment of the full payment plan.

