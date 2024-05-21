Woman found living in Michigan store sign told police it was a little-known ‘safe spot’

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have released body camera video of an encounter with a woman who was living inside a sign on the roof of a grocery store. The 34-year-old woman told police in Midland that it was an ‘old safe spot’ known to her family. She didn’t elaborate on why she chose to stay in the Family Fare sign for a year. News of the April discovery was recently reported, but MLive.com now has obtained video of when police evicted the woman. Officers told her she had a nickname. She asked if it was “Spiderman.” No, they replied, it’s “roof ninja.”

