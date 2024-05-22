A self-inflicted hit of pepper spray drives off an attacking grizzly in Grand Teton National Park
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
A grizzly that bit into a can of bear repellent while attacking a hiker in Grand Teton National Park was likely defending a cub at the time and won’t be captured or killed by authorities. Signal Mountain in western Wyoming where the attack occurred is still closed to visitors three days after the violent encounter. The grizzly bit the man several times, then fled after biting into his can of bear repellant and getting a dose of pepper spray. The 35-year-old Massachusetts man made it to safety and spent a night in the hospital. Park officials say the bears acted naturally in their own defense.