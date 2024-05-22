Commissioner Goodell declines to expand on NFL’s statement on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t going to go talk more about the NFL’s statement distancing the league from comments made by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a commencement address at a private Catholic college in Kansas. Goodell said Wednesday that the NFL has more than 3,000 players along with executives around the league with a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like the rest of the country. Goodell said that’s something the NFL treasures and he thinks ultimately makes society better. Goodell spoke as the NFL concluded its spring meetings in Nashville, Tennessee. The league already issued a statement last week that Butker’s “views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

