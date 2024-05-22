Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley says she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary. Haley made the comment Wednesday during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. Haley shuttered her own bid for the GOP nomination two months ago but did not immediately endorse Trump. Both candidates were sharply critical of each other during the primary.

