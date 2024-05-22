French President Macron arrives in New Caledonia as deadly unrest wracks Pacific archipelago
By THOMAS ADAMSON
Associated Press
President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in riot-hit New Caledonia, having crossed the globe by plane in a high-profile show of support for the French Pacific archipelago wracked by deadly unrest and where Indigenous people have long sought independence from France. Macron, who briefly spoke to reporters after his arrival at La Tontouta International Airport, said he viewed a return to calm as the top priority. The president binned his previously announced schedule to make the journey himself, spurred by the most severe violence to hit New Caledonia since the 1980s. The lightning visit will allow him to see first-hand some of the scars from days of shootings, arson and looting.