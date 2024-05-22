Indiana’s Caitlin Clark says she expects to play against Seattle despite sore ankle

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark intends to play Wednesday night despite a stiff and sore left ankle when the Indiana Fever open a road trip in Seattle against the Storm. Clark rolled her ankle in the first half of Monday’s loss to Connecticut, but returned in the second half. Clark says the injury is about what you’d expect and that she’s dealt with ankle injuries in the past. Clark missed the final 5½ minutes of the first half against the Sun after injuring the ankle on a screen. She returned in the second half and finished with 17 points and five assists, but the Fever dropped to 0-4 with the 88-84 loss.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.