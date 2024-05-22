Missouri prosecutors to seek death penalty in killing of court employee and police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Kansas City-area man charged with murder in the killings of a court employee who tried to serve an eviction notice on him and a police officer who responded. Larry Acree, of Independence, is accused of shooting court employee Drexel Mack on Feb. 29, as well as two police officers. One of them, Cody Allen, was killed. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office filed a notice with the court Wednesday saying the state will prove aggravating circumstances sufficient to warrant the death penalty. The 70-year-old Acree’s lawyer asked for a continuance so public defenders who handle such cases can be assigned.

