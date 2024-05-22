Most in Houston area are getting power back after storm, but some may have to wait until the weekend

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say power is expected to be restored to nearly all Houston area homes and businesses left in the dark by last week’s deadly storm. But possibly up to 20,000 customers might have to wait until the weekend before their lights come back on. Brad Tutunjian, with CenterPoint Energy, says around 98% of residents and businesses would have power restored by the end of Wednesday. Tutunjian says the 2% of customers, or about 20,000, likely to still be without power live in areas with significant damage to equipment. The National Weather Service says last week’s deadly storm was a weather event known as a derecho.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.