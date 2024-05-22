On Chinese doping case, lawmakers demand action, answers from Olympic and law-enforcement leaders

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have sent a letter to the leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency asking for answers about the case in which 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite positive tests for a banned drug. That letter came a day after a bipartisan group from the House sent a similar request to IOC President Thomas Bach and a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for a briefing on federal investigators’ knowledge of the case.

