Rishi Sunak’s office mum as speculation mounts of an early British election

LONDON (AP) — Some positive economic figures and an atypical silence from government have set Britain’s political rumor mill alight with speculation that an election may be imminent. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office refused “to rule anything in or out” after reports that the prime minister planned to announce the U.K.’s long awaited election for the summer. Speculation mounted when he called a Cabinet meeting for Wednesday afternoon and Foreign Secretary David Cameron flew back early from a trip to Albania to attend. Britain must hold a national election by January 2025, and Sunak has repeatedly said it will be in the second half of 2024. That could mean any time from July 1.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.